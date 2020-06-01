Not Registered?
Welcome

That’s right, friends. It’s time to party… in our living rooms.

Shake up a homemade cocktail (or mocktail!) and raise a glass with us as we celebrate the 2020 Ex Awards with a streaming broadcast featuring all of this year’s finalists and winners, and some special surprises along the way.

Tune in to catch just the categories you’re interested as they are announced, or watch the whole thing. It’s your living room, baby. You make the rules. Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists and see you on June 23rd at 4:00 PM ET!

3:45 PM EDT
Doors open

4:00-4:30 PM EDT
CREATIVITY & INNOVATION AWARDS
Best Consumer Environment
Best B-to-B Conference or Event Environment
Best Pop-up Environment
Best Production of an Event B-to-B
Best Production of an Event Consumer
Best Use of Technology and Social Media
Best Use of Events for Content
Best Mobile Marketing Vehicle
Best Outdoor Environment
Best Trade Show Exhibit
Best Stage Design

4:30-4:45 PM EDT
NETWORKING BREAK IN THE VIRTUAL LOUNGE
Join our live chat in the lounge, play Ex Awards BINGO and say hello to our sponsors.

4:45-5:15 PM EDT
EVENT STRATEGY & ACTIVATION AWARDS
Best Sports Activation
Best Esports Activation
Best Fair/Festival Activation
Best Trade Show Activation
Best Entertainment Activation
Best B-to-B Conference or Event
Best Sampling Campaign
Best Permanent or Pop-up Retail Activation

5:15-5:30 PM EDT
NETWORKING BREAK IN THE VIRTUAL LOUNGE
Join our live chat in the lounge, play Ex Awards BINGO and say hello to our sponsors.

5:30-6:00 PM EDT
TARGETED ACTIVATIONS, SPECIAL AWARDS AND THE GRAND EX
Best Cause/Community Program
Best Buzz Marketing/Influencer Program
Best Single Market Event (Consumer)
Best Multi-market Event (Consumer)
Best Millennial or Gen-Z Campaign
Best Multicultural Event Campaign
Best Mobile Marketing Tour
Best P.R. Stunt
Best Press Event
Best Event on a Budget ($500,000 or less)
Best Event on a Budget ($500,000-$1 million)
Best Small B-to-B Event (1,000 attendees or less)
The 2020 Grand Ex Award

 

Sponsored By

           

We have now sent you a confirmation email. To process your registration we need you to click on the link in that email. You will not be able to log in until you have done this.
Failed to send confirmation email. Please try to resend it by clicking the button below. If this you are still unable to receive email, please contact support.
Registration confirmation email sent
Failed to send confirmation email
You have not confirmed your registration. We have sent you an email and you need to click on the link in that email to confirm your registration prior to being able to log in.
Registration confirmation email sent
Failed to send confirmation email
Thank you for confirming your registration. You are now ready to log in.
Failed to confirmation your registration. The link you clicked is invalid.
Please login to access the content that has been shared with you. If you are not yet registered, please click the 'Register Now' button to register and log in.
Password Successfully Sent.
Your information has been submitted. You will receive an email message with a link to set your password.
Registration Succeeded.
Your registration has succeeded. Please login now.

It appears that this email address has previously been registered. Please enter your email address on the login form to sign in.
The live event program has reached capacity. Please try back again later, as live attendance is always changing. Please contact your event host for more information.
Password Successfully Reset!
Your password has been successfully reset. You may now use your Email address and new password to log in.
Password Reset Request Sent!
You will receive an email shortly with instructions for resetting your password. Once your password has been reset, you may return to this page and log in.
Your account has logged in from elsewhere.