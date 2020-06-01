That’s right, friends. It’s time to party… in our living rooms.
Shake up a homemade cocktail (or mocktail!) and raise a glass with us as we celebrate the 2020 Ex Awards with a streaming broadcast featuring all of this year’s finalists and winners, and some special surprises along the way.
Tune in to catch just the categories you’re interested as they are announced, or watch the whole thing. It’s your living room, baby. You make the rules. Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists and see you on June 23rd at 4:00 PM ET!
3:45 PM EDT
Doors open
4:00-4:30 PM EDT
CREATIVITY & INNOVATION AWARDS
Best Consumer Environment
Best B-to-B Conference or Event Environment
Best Pop-up Environment
Best Production of an Event B-to-B
Best Production of an Event Consumer
Best Use of Technology and Social Media
Best Use of Events for Content
Best Mobile Marketing Vehicle
Best Outdoor Environment
Best Trade Show Exhibit
Best Stage Design
4:30-4:45 PM EDT
NETWORKING BREAK IN THE VIRTUAL LOUNGE
Join our live chat in the lounge, play Ex Awards BINGO and say hello to our sponsors.
4:45-5:15 PM EDT
EVENT STRATEGY & ACTIVATION AWARDS
Best Sports Activation
Best Esports Activation
Best Fair/Festival Activation
Best Trade Show Activation
Best Entertainment Activation
Best B-to-B Conference or Event
Best Sampling Campaign
Best Permanent or Pop-up Retail Activation
5:15-5:30 PM EDT
5:30-6:00 PM EDT
TARGETED ACTIVATIONS, SPECIAL AWARDS AND THE GRAND EX
Best Cause/Community Program
Best Buzz Marketing/Influencer Program
Best Single Market Event (Consumer)
Best Multi-market Event (Consumer)
Best Millennial or Gen-Z Campaign
Best Multicultural Event Campaign
Best Mobile Marketing Tour
Best P.R. Stunt
Best Press Event
Best Event on a Budget ($500,000 or less)
Best Event on a Budget ($500,000-$1 million)
Best Small B-to-B Event (1,000 attendees or less)
The 2020 Grand Ex Award
