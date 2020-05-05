The No. 1 question on event marketers’ minds today? JOIN MORE THAN 2,800 MARKETERS THAT HAVE ALREADY SIGNED UP to discuss their pivot from live experiences into virtual ones. “The Virtual Event on… Virtual Events,” (it’s just so meta, isn’t it?) is a half-day (12 p.m.-3:30 p.m.) virtual conference for b-to-b and b-to-c marketers looking for strategies, ideas and practical advice from industry experts who have jumped head long into virtual and have sound advice to share. Whether you need to “brush up” on your virtual, fine-tune your digital experience IQ or just see how others do it, we’ll immerse you in our virtual environment and find the answers to these questions and more:



WHERE TO START AND WHAT TO DO, WHEN:

I need to pivot my live conference into a virtual one—where do I begin?

What are the essential steps I need to take to create a virtual event?

What are the do’s and definitely don’ts of hosting a virtual event?

PIVOTING CONTENT INTO VIRTUAL:

How can I translate live speakers and sessions into virtual content?

What digital content is resonating with “previously live” attendees?

How can I engage my speakers and gurus to participate and interact with attendees?

OPERATIONS BEST PRACTICES:

What are the main virtual and digital platforms and how are they different?

What internal and external resources does a virtual event require?

How much do virtual events cost and how can I make it affordable?

VIRTUAL ENGAGEMENT TIPS AND IDEAS:

How do I amp up online attendees—and keep them engaged?

What are the top digital trends and case studies from b-to-b and b-to-c marketers right now?

Who’s doing great virtual events right now and why are they working?

Sessions Include:



12:00-12:30 p.m. EST:

The Trends, Campaigns and Ideas Shaking up the Industry

As you rethink your event strategy, get the 411 on what everyone else is doing as we kick off the day with a quick, up-to-the-minute snapshot of the top digital and virtual trends and case studies from b-to-b and b-to-c marketers right now. See examples of some of the disruptive and innovative campaigns that are striking the right chord with consumers and customers. Take a deep dive into the next wave of in-home brand experiences that mix live engagement with celebrity appearances for a truly fresh take on virtual events. Bring a pencil—steal-worthy ideas will be shared.

Presenters:

Jessica Heasley, Group Editor & Publisher, Event Marketer

Zachary Yabroff, Director of Virtual Events, Jack Nadel International

12:30-1:00 p.m. EST:

Pivoting Live into Virtual: Where to Start and What to do When

We’re kicking it all off with a headlong jump into the completely redesigned Splunk Global Partner Event for a fast-paced overview of how to pivot your live conference content and experiences into a virtual one. Get expert advice on where to start and the essential steps you need to take to create a virtual event. Learn the do’s and definitely don’ts of hosting a global virtual experience and how to translate all those live moments into virtual ones. Hear real-world insights on how to arm speakers with what they need to create quality content and how to pull it all together into a professional broadcast. Walk away with a checklist you can apply to your own event portfolio.

Instructors:

Stephanie Sandis, Senior Event Marketer, Splunk

Eric Larson, Executive Producer, Opus





1:00-1:30 p.m. EST:

Real-World Case Study: Inside GitHub Satellite 2020

In this candid chat, we will check in the week after GitHub’s May 6th Satellite Virtual 2020 event for real-time perspectives on what worked, what didn’t and how the company’s future virtual developer events are being planned. We’ll go behind the scenes for details on how this full-day virtual experience was developed. We’ll find out how all of the content was collected and repurposed for the virtual environment. And we'll find out what resonated with attendees—and how it will inform future virtual experiences. Your virtual event education doesn’t get any fresher than this, folks.

Speaker:

Alaine Newland, Senior Event Producer, GitHub

Moderated by:

Jessica Heasley, Group Editor & Publisher, Event Marketer





1:30-2:00 p.m. EST:

Join our “Hot Topics” Live Chat in the Lounge, get to know our sponsors, and more fun activities TBA.



2:00-2:30 p.m. EST:

How to Leverage Speakers to Make your Virtual Event Shine

Transitioning your keynotes and top-notch speakers to a virtual environment can be simple if you know the right questions to ask. Listen in as we break down the challenges and then outline solutions for making your presenters and gurus shine—online. Get best practices for how to select the right speakers for your event. Learn how to create new events that showcase and incorporate talent in a way that attendees will respond to. Hear what formats work best for which kinds of speakers and what mistakes to avoid. Walk away with general pricing insights and tips for negotiating speaker fees in this new era.

Speakers:

Margo Dunnigan, Chief Operating Officer, All American Entertainment

Jennifer Best, Head of Marketing, All American Entertainment

2:30-3:00 p.m. EST:

How to Get—and Keep—Virtual Attendees: Tips for Digital Engagement

With all your face-to-face tricks off the table, you’ll need some new skills and techniques. In this session, learn how to amp up your online attendees—and keep them engaged throughout your digital experiences. Step inside real-world virtual case studies to learn how Verizon Media is going “digital first” and how its utilizing a wide range of techniques including gamification and celebrity “appearances” to motivate internal, sales and VIP audiences. See how you can get even better engagement scores on your virtual experiences than your live ones (seriously!) and hear how successful virtual experiences create networking opportunities that attendees crave.

Instructor:

Charlie Eder, Senior Director, Global Events, Verizon Media





3:00-3:30 p.m. EST:

The Future of Physical and Digital Experiences

How will the pandemic shape the way the industry does events in 2020 and beyond? What will the event portfolio of the future look like? How can live and digital experiences become content generators for one another? And how will attendee comfort levels and behaviors fit into the equation? Wrap up the day with a behind-the-scenes look at how SAP is forecasting the future of its event and conference portfolio—and what steps it’s taking to imagine, and reimagine, its models and methodologies.



Instructor:

Nicola Kastner, Global Head of Event Marketing Strategy, SAP





Access digital Q&As with speakers, a networking area for peer-to-peer chats, a resource center with articles and case studies plus top industry partners.