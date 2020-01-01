We bet you know more about force majeure than you ever thought you would. And it’s just one of many contract details event marketers have had to navigate, negotiate and master over the past two months.

Indeed, undoing an event properly takes just as much work as planning it in the first place. And knowing the ins and outs of contracts may just make or break your events in 2020 and beyond.

Join the editors of Event Marketer and a panel of industry and legal experts for a webinar designed to arm marketers just like you with the tools and insights you need to understand the new rules for effective event contracts.

In our two-hour mini-masters course on event contracts, you will learn:

The new terms and conditions you’ll be seeing in contracts from now on—and what they mean

The contract verbiage you need in your contracts with vendors, partners and suppliers

How to effectively negotiate with venues with the worst-case-scenario top of mind

How new contract practices will impact RFPs, budgets and the way events are done

The unique new nuances of room blocks and hotel contracts

The most critical questions you need to ask before signing on any dotted lines

Important clauses that will get you hired—and can get you fired

What you need to know about employment and contractor agreements for 2020 and beyond

How to build a new playbook for your team that ensures best practices across your organization

FULL AGENDA:

The Future of Event Contracts

We’re in a new age of negotiating with the worst-case-scenario top of mind. Industry veterans discuss the new terms and conditions to expect in contracts with venues, vendors, partners and suppliers—from force majeure to attrition-fee waivers to addressing CDC and local guidelines.

Cathy Breden, EVP/COO, International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE)

Jonathan M. Feigenbaum, attorny, Law Offices of Jonathan M. Feigenbaum

Michael Patrick Doyle, attorney, managing partner, Doyle Law Firm

How New Practices Will Impact RFPs and Event Budgets

We unpack how the new contract, and new planning practices, will impact RFPs, budgets and the way events will be done in the future, from both the client and agency partner perspectives.

Shelley Hodgkinson, Senior Director-Event Solutions, Walmart

Amy Manzanares, SVP of Event Management, Leo Events

The Nuances of Employment and Staffing Agreements

What will future employment agreements look like in a pandemic-impacted world? Learn how new policies surrounding health, safety, travel and training will change the way the industry staffs organizations and events.

Margaret Spear, People & Culture Director, Americas, FIRST

Sam Sherman, VP, Strategic Sourcing and Procurement, FIRST

Larry Hess, CEO, Encore Nationwide

Building a New Playbook for a Pandemic-Impacted Industry

To lead an event organization into this new era of events requires building a new playbook to ensure best practices are adopted across large and small event teams in this new reality. We wrap up the afternoon with a discussion on strategic planning, and how to build and keep an organization that can move and change quickly.